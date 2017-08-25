    James Cameron calls Wonder Woman 'step backwards', Patty Jenkins hits back

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    James Cameron has wandered into a wasp’s nest of internet fury, following remarks he has made about the recent ‘Wonder Woman’ film.

    The ‘Terminator’ director called Patty Jenkins’ movie, which starred Gal Gadot as the Amazonian demi-goddess, ‘a step backwards’ in terms of presenting strong women on screen.

    In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided.

    “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.

    “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.

    “And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

    Take cover…

    Many who object to Cameron’s assertions have flooded Twitter with their ire, while Patty Jenkins herself has also taken issue with the comments.


    Not all were as gracious…







    And then there’s this…


    Cameron is yet to respond. That said (and Jamie Lee Curtis above notwithstanding) it’s hard to deny the director has portrayed a number of strong women in his movies, from Sarah Connor through Ellen Ripley to Neytiri in ‘Avatar’.

    But still.

    Read more
    Matt LeBlanc wants to retire
    Scorsese for Joker origin story
    Some Like It Hot names best comedy of all time