James Cameron calls Wonder Woman 'step backwards', Patty Jenkins hits back

James Cameron has wandered into a wasp’s nest of internet fury, following remarks he has made about the recent ‘Wonder Woman’ film.

The ‘Terminator’ director called Patty Jenkins’ movie, which starred Gal Gadot as the Amazonian demi-goddess, ‘a step backwards’ in terms of presenting strong women on screen.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided.

“She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.

“Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.

“And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

Many who object to Cameron’s assertions have flooded Twitter with their ire, while Patty Jenkins herself has also taken issue with the comments.





I mean, with all due respect, the fact that James Cameron can't see how Sarah Conner led to Wonder Woman and how they're both amazing… pic.twitter.com/HA3h2Rv8kC — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) August 24, 2017





I'll take "James Cameron tries to mansplain feminism AND fails to understand womanhood" for $200, Alex. https://t.co/WJ9XUbPoZ6 — Dened Rey (@Hajabeg) August 24, 2017





Actually a very sexist statement IMO, male action stars can be physically attractive, so it seems patronizing & stupid to say females can't. — Kenny Siegel (@aDisneylander) August 24, 2017





I respect James Cameron's opinion, but beauty alone doesn't define Wonder Woman (or ANY woman). Sexy and powerful aren't mutually exclusive. pic.twitter.com/Kfd9aIqfIu — Blake Northcott™⭐️ (@ComicBookGrrl) August 24, 2017





Hey @JimCameron: Wonder Woman is not a "step backwards" & women don't need you to tell us what is/is not empowering. https://t.co/xe05Oi1xYt — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 25, 2017





Things James Cameron has said: "Wonder Woman is a step backwards." "Terminator Genisys is good." — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) August 24, 2017





James Cameron: wonder woman is an objectified icon and a setback for female characters Also James Cameron: pic.twitter.com/2QmB37sf9J — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 24, 2017





Cameron is yet to respond. That said (and Jamie Lee Curtis above notwithstanding) it’s hard to deny the director has portrayed a number of strong women in his movies, from Sarah Connor through Ellen Ripley to Neytiri in ‘Avatar’.

