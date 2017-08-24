James Cameron breaks out bad Arnold impression, reveals 'T2: Judgment Day' 3D tweaks

James Cameron has long been one of Hollywood’s biggest proponents of 3D, as well as one of its foremost pioneers, as he helped usher in the latest craze for the glasses-required technology with 2009’s Avatar — a film that still stands as the all-time box-office champ. Having already given Titanic a three-dimensional makeover in 2012, it’s little surprise that he’d want to do likewise with his still-awesome 1991 blockbuster sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, when we spoke with the filmmaker, he revealed a surprising reason for wanting to retrofit Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 in 3D.

While Cameron admits in our above interview that T2’s action showcases — including the truck chase, and the set piece in which the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) leaps onto, and pours itself into, an airborne helicopter — were perfect for 3D, he was really amazed by how it enhanced the intimacy of the character-based scenes. Claiming that the technology draws viewers into those more personal moments, Cameron says that watching them is “like a hallucination.” Of course, none of the film would work if not for its great stars, and the director goes out of his way to praise his three adult leads, culminating with a Schwarzenegger impression that he dubs “terrible,” but to us seems right on the money.

Of course, Cameron also took the opportunity to do a little digital tweaking to his sci-fi classic. In the chase sequences, the filmmaker repaired the semi’s broken windshield and inserted Schwarzenegger’s visage over the face of the motorcycle-driving stuntman that was glaringly obvious to fans for years.

In the original version of T2, a stuntman can be seen driving the motorcycle. (Photo: Lionsgate) More

Cameron used digital technology to insert Schwarzenegger’s face on the driver in the new 3D cut. (Photo: Lionsgate) More

To hear more of Cameron’s thoughts on his augmented Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D, check out our exclusive chat with the Oscar-winning filmmaker above. The film arrives in theaters this Friday and will be released Oct. 3 on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital HD Combo Pack.

Watch James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger go behind the scenes of the original T2 and the 3D rerelease:



