All The James Bond Actors Ranked By Acting Ability

If you ever have the wicked desire to start an argument among your friends or colleagues, just ask who the best James Bond is. You're guaranteed to have people standing on their chairs declaiming the relative merits of Connery and Moore within minutes.

Well, we're here to end those arguments forever. Here is our definitive and utterly impeachable ranking of 007s, according to their acting chops.

6. George Lazenby

We have to remember that On Her Majesty's Secret Service was George Lazenby's first acting job, and there's no denying that it shows. He was plucked from a modelling career after Albert R Broccoli bumped into him in a barber's shop, and despite looking the part, his inexperience showed as uncertainty on film.

The funny thing is, that actually worked for the movie, which called on Bond to be more vulnerable and unsure than we were used to seeing. Neither Connery nor Moore could have pulled it off so well, but at the same time, we've no doubt that Lazenby would have been all at sea in a more typical 007 movie.

5. Roger Moore

We love the late, great Sir Roger Moore as much as anyone, but if we're honest with ourselves, he isn't a great Bond. Iconic maybe, but Moore rarely reached for anything resembling depth in his performance.

His films are, for the most part, incredibly fun popcorn entertainment, and he had the 007 tropes down to a tee, but a (frequently) raised eyebrow was about as far as he ever stretched his acting skills.

4. Daniel Craig

Craig blew us all away with 2006's Casino Royale, where he excelled as a haunted killing machine and brought a fresh new depth to the flagging franchise. Here was a human and flawed Bond with none of the timidity of Lazenby's, and Craig was clearly having a brilliant time.

Unfortunately, his subsequent films have followed that unfortunate trend from serious to increasingly silly, and we get the impression that they're too silly for Craig's tastes, too. It's time for him to move on before he experiences his own version of the dreadful Die Another Day.

3. Pierce Brosnan

