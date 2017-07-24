'James Bond 25' Gets 2019 Release Date

Daniel Craig as James Bond (Photo: Sony/MGM)

James Bond will be back in action in 2019, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions said Monday.

The 25th film about the legendary super spy will hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019. There’s no word yet on whether or not Daniel Craig will be asking for his martinis shaken, not stirred. The companies said that additional details regarding distribution, including international release dates, the film’s cast, and director, will be announced at a later date. However, some insiders believe that there is a good chance Craig will return for at least one more outing as 007.

Bond won’t have the premiere date all to his bespoke-suited lonesome. Disney will be releasing an untitled fairy tale movie on the same date.

MGM and Eon also are looking for a studio to handle the marketing and the distribution of the film. Warner Bros., Fox, Sony, and Universal are among the studios who would like to release the Bond sequel, with some insiders giving a slight edge to Warners.

Spectre, the most recent Bond adventure, reunited Craig with Skyfall director Sam Mendes. It grossed $880.7 million globally. The film doesn’t have a formal title yet. It will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The duo is steeped in 007 lore, having previously handled scripts for Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. The film will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Naomie Harris Thinks Daniel Craig Is Coming Back to Play James Bond — and She'll Bet You Money on It:

Read more from Variety: