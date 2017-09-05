James Bond: 007 might get married in Bond 25

James Bond might be getting married.

But the newlywedded bliss won’t last long…

According to Page Six – the New York Post’s Hollywood news site – the iconic British MI6 agent may be getting a wife in the upcoming ‘Bond 25’…

“After Daniel Craig confirmed that he’s signed on to return as James Bond for his fifth film in the franchise, there are already leaks about the planned plot for the film, which will have 007 married.”

But that doesn’t mean he gets to live happily ever after.

“A Hollywood insider tells us that in the film that’s so far been dubbed ‘Bond 25’: ‘Bond quits the secret service, and he’s in love and gets married.’ The source continues that ‘his wife then gets killed’, bringing Bond back into action.”

Of course, this would be the first time that James Bond has married since the 1969 film ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ which saw George Lazenby’s Bond tie the know with Tracy Draco – only for his new bride to be murdered by iconic villain, Blofeld.

James Bond previously married Tracy Draco in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – Credit: MGM More

And it sounds as though Bond 25 is taking cues from this classic Bond film.

But who will he be marrying?

“In the franchise’s last film from 2015, ‘Spectre’, Bond’s love interest was Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann — who’s (naturally) rescued by Bond just before the closing credits.”

According to their source, Bond and Dr Swann will be married ‘as the next film opens’.

But her death is what brings Bond back into the life of international espionage.

And it sounds as though he’s on quite a revenge quest.

“The film’s like ‘Taken’ with Bond,” says their source, who also added that the plot of ‘Bond 25’ will focus on his attempts to avenge the death of his wife.

But will it pan out like this? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

