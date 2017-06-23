Jake Gyllenhaal Bought Boston Bombing Victim Jeff Bauman a Toilet

On Today, Natalie Morales visited Jake Gyllenhaal on the set of Stronger, a movie that follows Jeff Bauman, one of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. It seems as though the two have spent a lot of time together.

Gyllenhaal and Bauman were interviewed at Fenway Park while filming a scene — and it’s clear that they have become fast friends. Bauman threw a few friendly digs at the actor, saying that he liked “most of his movies, besides Bubble Boy.”

Morales asked if Gyllenhaal had spent time at Bauman’s house. After an awkward glance between the two, Bauman revealed that Gyllenhaal had bought him a toilet as a housewarming gift. Noticing that that sounded a bit odd and unflattering, Gyllenhaal clarified, “The best one I saw. A friend of mine had this crazy toilet.”

Bauman added, “It’s the best toilet in the world.”

