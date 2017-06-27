Jake Busey is playing the son of dad Gary's character from Predator 2 in Predator reboot

Like Busey, like son… Jake will play the son of his dad’s Gary’s character from Predator 2 in the new reboot – Credit: Reuters

Keeping it in the family, Jake Busey has confirmed that he’s playing the son of his dad Gary Busey’s character from ‘Predator 2’ in Shane Black’s new ‘Predator’ reboot.

As you may recall, in ‘Predator 2’ action don Gary played Special Agent Keyes, who posed as a DEA agent, but was actually tasked with capturing the hunt-loving alien.

Speaking to the The Red Booth, he said: “[Shane Black] called me and he said ‘Hey, you wanna do this movie? We don’t have money for you but it’ll be a fun thing to come play and be your father’s son.’

“And so as much as I have followed in my Dad’s footsteps career-wise, this is like really following in his footsteps by playing a character who is the son of the character he played.

“And I don’t think there would be any other forum where I would do that. I think this is the one thing.”

Moving quickly past the fact that Busey is seemingly not getting paid for the role (perhaps he is, but just not very much), the motivations of the character are not divulged.

However, considering that Busey’s Agent Keyes is violently slain with one of the Predator’s throwing discs in the film’s final act, revenge could work.

“If you liked the very first movie a lot, you’ll really like this one. This one has a lot of essence of the first movie,” added Busey Jr about the shoot.

‘The Predator’, helmed by Black, stars ‘Narcos’ lead Boyd Holbrook as a Special Forces type who discovers the existence of the alien predators.

It also stars Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay and Alfie Allen, and is due out in August, 2018.

