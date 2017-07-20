Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she was a drug dealer

Dealer… Pinkett Smith has revealed that she was a drug dealer around the time she was friends with Tupac Shakur – Credit: Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she used to be a drug dealer, back in the days when she was hanging out with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The actress wife of Will Smith made the confession during an interview on the Sway’s Universe show yesterday.

Asked when she had first met Shakur, she said: “It’s kinda hard because I haven’t really told the whole story.

“One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes.”

Smith, who made her name in movies like ‘Menace II Society’, ‘The Matrix’ sequels and recently the DC Comics spin-off series ‘Gotham’, didn’t specify too much detail beyond that.

However, she added: “Something very bad happened to me.

“As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life. And so I’ve been having kind of an existential crisis around Pac… there was a point in which we met and then we kind of were going our separate ways.

(Credit: Yahoo File) More

“And I just felt like, ‘OK, God one day you’re going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is you saved me.’ And that just never happened for him. And that is something that I am constantly having to confront.”

She went on to say that despite rumours, their relationship was never a romantic one.

“Pac and I’s relationship was about survival. That’s how it started. And I know that most people wanna always connect us in this romance thing, but that’s just because they don’t have the story,” she said.

“I just decided that one little piece was important to share, because it gives more insight to who we were that it wasn’t just about, ‘You have this cute girl and this cool guy they must have been in this romance’. It wasn’t that at all. It was about survival. And holding each other down in ways that only he and I could hold each other down.”

Smith met Shakur, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996, when he was a classmate at the Baltimore School for the Arts in the late 80s.

She met Will Smith in 1994 following an audition for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ – she was going for the part of his girlfriend Lisa – and though she wasn’t cast in the role, they began dating and married in 1997.

