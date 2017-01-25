Jacob Tremblay to Star in Shane Black's 'Predator' Movie

Jacob Trembley (Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon/WireImage)

Shane Black's reboot of Predator has made room for Jacob Tremblay.

The young actor, who broke through and stole hearts and scenes with his performance in the Oscar-winning drama Room, will star with Boyd Holbrook in The Predator, Twentieth Century Fox's reboot of the sci-fi action franchise.

The movie has been loading up its actors ahead of a production start in Vancouver in February.

Holbrook is heading a cast that so far includes Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Olivia Munn. Thomas Jane, meanwhile, is in negotiations to join the cast.

Tremblay will play the son of Holbrook's character, an ex-Marine who discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist. The son is autistic and bullied in school but becomes a key player in the fight due to his preternatural ability to learn languages.

Black co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker and is directing.

Since busting out of Room, Tremblay nabbed starring roles in Wonder, Lionsgate's adaptation of the R.J. Palacio novel by Stephen Chbosky that will see Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson playing his parents, as well as The Book of Henry, a dramatic thriller from Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. Focus releases the latter in June. Most actors in Hollywood covet a fun franchise and Predator could be the 11-year old's first.

He is repped by UTA, Canada's Play Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

