Jacob Tremblay Will Make You Cry in First ‘Wonder’ Trailer (Video)

Be ready to shed some tears as you watch the first trailer for Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” in which Jacob Tremblay plays a fifth grade student who has to grapple with his facial deformities and bullies at school.

Stephen Chbosky directs the boy in a wrenching story of August “Auggie” Pullman, who suffers facial deformities thanks to life-saving surgeries he’s had over his few years.

Bolstered by mom Julia Roberts and dad Owen Wilson, Tremblay is heartbreaking as a little guy struggling with why he looks this way — and how to deal with mean boys, terrified girls, condescending adults and the cruelty of being so visibly different.

“You can’t blend in when you were born to stand out,” one kind classmate tells Tremblay, who prefers to hide in an astronaut helmet at home and in the hallways.

“I want some nice friends for a change,” another classmate tells Auggie when she sits down next to him in the cafeteria.

Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin, and Sonia Braga round out the cast. Chbosky, known for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” directed based on a script by Steve Conrad and Jack Thorne.

The film was first set for a release in April but after positive first responses, Lionsgate moved it back to November for the holiday season and an awards push.

“Wonder” opens November 17.

Watch the trailer above.

