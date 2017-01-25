Jackie Chan Gets His Kicks in 'Kung Fu Yoga' Exclusive Clip

Jackie Chan hasn’t had a blockbuster hit in the U.S. in years, but he’s still one of global cinema’s biggest stars. Last year, Forbes ranked him as the second highest-paid actor in the world (behind only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). Chan’s Chinese works continue to rake in cash, and one of his latest efforts, Kung Fu Yoga, is now headed for an American debut — and Yahoo Movies has an exclusive clip (watch it above) from the action comedy.

In Kung Fu Yoga, Chan plays an archaeology professor who teams up with his younger assistant (Amyra Dastur) to find a lost Indian treasure located somewhere in Tibet. Think of it as Chan’s attempt at an Indiana Jones-style adventure — and as the scene above bears out, it’s set to feature a healthy dose of the lightning fast, and amusingly jokey, martial-arts combat for which the star is famous. Alas, the scene doesn’t feature the most eye-popping moment from its trailer (that of Chan driving with a lion in the back seat; watch it below) but it does show that, even at age 62, Chan can jump, kick, flip, and punch with the best of them.

Kung Fu Yoga pairs Chan with his Rumble in the Bronx and Supercop director Stanley Tong, so it’s bound to have its fair share of jaw-dropping set pieces. Kung Fu Yoga arrives in U.S. theaters beginning this Friday, Jan. 27.

