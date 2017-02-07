Jackie Chan Tears Up During Emotional Tribute

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team was originally formed more than 40 years ago. A group of stuntmen and martial artists who have appeared in films alongside Chan, the team has updated itself with younger members over the years. Chan hadn’t been with the original 1977 team in some time, but that changed when team members surprised him at a tribute on Chinese television, which was subsequently shared on Facebook.

It began with a video salute, where members of the team explained Chan’s philosophy with the team. “We all have this spirit — if the stunt doesn’t kill us, we carry on,” said one member. “Even until now.” “It doesn’t matter how good you are,” shared another team member. “If you are not benevolent towards your brothers, Jackie would not let you join the team.” “As soon as you lack loyalty or filial piety, you’ll be fired,” warned another.

Chan teared up upon seeing the outpouring of affection. “I really wish to present a banner to him,” shared one man. “It would read ‘My lifelong master.’” “These feelings are indescribable,” said another interviewee. “There is an urge for a warm hug.”

After the video tribute, Chan said his honorary Oscar belonged to all of his team. He didn’t notice his original team sneak up behind him and was clearly touched by their presence. Chan said he hopes the stunt team will continue without him. “We are on our eighth generation,” said Chan, addressing the audience. “It has been a truly tough 40 years. I hope that the team, even without Jackie Chan, will still work as a team to continue allowing Chinese wushu movies to radiate and shine.”

