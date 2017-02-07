Jack Nicholson to Star in His First Movie in Nearly a Decade, a Remake of Oscar-Nominated 'Toni Erdmann'

By Justin Kroll, Variety

Heeere’s Toni!

Jack Nicholson, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2010, will star in an English-language remake of the Oscar-nominated film Toni Erdmann.

Sources tell Variety Paramount Pictures has acquired the remake rights to the acclaimed German film with Nicholson attached to play the title character.

Paramount had no comment.

Nicholson last appeared in a supporting role in the James L. Brooks-helmed romantic-comedy How Do You Know, but his last starring role was in 2007’s The Bucket List.

Adam McKay, who recently directed The Big Short for the studio, will produce along with Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbuam of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Maren Ade, writer and director of the original Toni Erdmann, will exec produce the remake along with producers Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.

‘Toni Erdmann’ (Sony Pictures Classics) More

The original film starred Peter Simonischek and Sandra Huller and followed a practical joking father who tries to reconnect with his hard-working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO’s life coach.

It’s unknown who will play the lead role of Nicholson’s daughter in the film.

Nominated for Best Foreign feature at the 2017 Academy Awards, Toni Erdmann has been the movie to beat in the international category after winning several awards including a Golden Globe for Best Foreign film.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired U.S. rights to Toni Erdmann following its debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s currently playing in limited release domestically.