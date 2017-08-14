Jack Nicholson’s Joker costume and Thor’s hammer to go up for auction

The hammer wielded by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Jack Nicholson’s Joker costume from Batman are among the pieces of movie memorabilia set to be sold at auction.

The purple suit and white mask with green hair and the huge hammer are expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 each when they are sold at Prop Store’s entertainment memorabilia live auction on September 26, which features pieces of film history collectively worth between £2 million and £3 million.

The helmet worn by Chris Pratt as Star Lord Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000 while the helmet and tunic worn by Ian McKellen to play Magneto in 2000’s X-Men is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

The tunic worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace in 1987 is expected to sell for more than £8,000 while the Catwoman costume worn by Julie Newmar in the Batman TV series between 1966 and 1969 is poised to fetch more than £15,000.

Film fans will be able to see 300 of the lots when they go on display at the BFI IMAX in London on September 7.

Stephen Lane, CEO of Prop Store, said: “We all love a good superhero and we’re thrilled to be featuring such super props and costumes in our upcoming auction.

