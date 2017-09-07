J-Law won't make a film like mother! again after injury

From Digital Spy

Jennifer Lawrence's new movie mother! may be picking up some impressive reviews, but the actress has admitted that she never wants to work on a project like it again.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain from the red carpet at the film's London premiere last night (September 6), she revealed that she sustained a painful injury on set.

"I hyperventilated and tore my diaphragm," she said. "It was a lot. I don't think I will be able to do something like that again. I think I did it and I am going to take it easy now."

After a screener for some of director Darren Aronofsky's close friends, mother! has been described as a "life-changing" film that "will upset the f**k out of people".

Photo credit: Paramount More

Horror writer Mylo Carbia in particular had loads to say on Twitter, claiming the movie is the most controversial blockbuster since A Clockwork Orange – which is pretty high praise indeed.

"No paparazzi. Top secret location," she tweeted. "It was a life-changing experience. Folks, no words can describe this cinematic masterpiece.

"I can only say it's nothing like you've ever seen before. It pushes the envelope in ways you can't even imagine...It's crazy, gorgeous, violent, powerful...And it will be the most controversial movie since A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, sure to be studied in film school for decades to come."

However, the film was recently booed by some at a screening in Venice.

Commenting on the reaction in the Italian city, director Aronofsky insisted he was pleased.

Photo credit: Paramount More

Talking to GMB, he said: "I want for you to cheer or boo. What I don't want is for you to do nothing because then I will feel let down.

"Picture gong to an amusement park and this is that scariest roller coaster in the park. You have to make the decision if you want to go on it."

mother! will be released in cinemas across the UK on September 15.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV weekdays at 6am.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like