J.J. Abrams will write and direct ‘Star Wars 9’.

The director of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ will officially return to the galaxy far, far away – this time, taking over writing duties, as well as directing the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ sequel after the high profile exit of Colin Trevorrow.

According to Deadline Rian Johnson, the director of ‘Star Wars: The Last Ledi’, is said to have turned down an offer from Lucasfilm to direct another instalment in the saga.

“J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX,” reads the official statement. “Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.”

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. “And I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy.”

Of course, this is huge news.

After the high-profile exit of Colin Trevorrow (citing creative differences), conversations quickly turned to who would take over the final instalment of the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy.

And while J.J. Abrams was a firm fan favourite, there was nothing official. At least, until now.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ earned a colossal $936.6 million at the worldwide box office, and more importantly, was widely applauded by fans and critics alike. Now, having launched the ‘Star Wars’ sequels, director J.J. Abrams is returning for the final instalment.

And given the success of the first movie, he’s a great choice to steer this thing home.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

