J.J. Abrams wants to take Star Wars 9 'elsewhere'

‘Star Wars 9’ is going ‘elsewhere’…

At least, according to director J.J. Abrams.

During an interview with the BBC, director J.J. Abrams discussed his approach to the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ sequel… and it sounds as though he wants to keep things feeling fresh.

“I feel like we need to approach this with the same excitement that we had when we were kids, loving what these movies were,” he explained. “And at the same time, we have to take them places that they haven’t gone, and that’s sort of our responsibility.”

Of course, this isn’t his first big franchise.

Having worked on the likes of ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’, he’s well accustomed to making films within a universe created by other filmmakers… and in discussing his work with regular collaborator Michael Giacchino, he echoed this responsibility to do something new.

“It’s a strange thing – [composer] Michael’s [Giacchino] worked on things like Planet of the Apes and Star Trek and Star Wars, and these are the things of dreams,” he admitted. “Yet we can’t just revel in that; we have to go elsewhere.”

What does that mean for ‘Star Wars 9’?

At the moment, that remains a mystery.

But it sounds as though he’s intending to move the franchise in a different direction – something which will likely be welcomed by the fans. After all, one of the big criticisms of ‘The Force Awakens’ was that it often played it a bit too safe, re-telling aspects of the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy for a new audience.

But this could be a whole new beginning for the galaxy far, far away.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

