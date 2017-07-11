The Italian Job named the greatest British movie of all time

‘The Italian Job’ has been voted the greatest British movie ever made.
The 1969 caper, helmed by Peter Collinson and starring Sir Michael Caine, came top in a poll of 2000 film fans.
Thanks to all those Mini Coopers chasing through the streets of Turin and the climactic cliff-hanger, the movie beat competition from movies like ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Zulu’.
The movie also scored the honour of ‘Most Iconic Scene in a British Film’ too, for the moment when Caine’s charismatic crook Charlie Croker chastises his crew, uttering the immortal line ‘You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!’ after a disastrous explosives test.
And not only that, Caine was also named the Best British Actor of All Time in the polling too, with Sir Alfred Hitchcock named Best Director.
The poll was conducted by Vue Entertainment, to re-launch the Vue Leicester Square cinema.
Vue’s film content manager Dean Cross said: “’The Italian Job’ is a testament to the quality of British film-making – a moment when the best of the best came together to create cinema magic.
“There are bigger productions on the list, starring bigger stars, but Michael Caine’s gravitas as an actor, and the iconic scenes of The Italian Job put it ahead of the competition. A worthy winner.”
Anna Smith, President of the UK Critics’ Circle, added: “These results are a fascinating reflection of British culture over the decades, beginning with epic war film ‘Zulu’ in 1964, when real-life battles were still fresh in many audience members’ minds.
“Popular 70s and 80s cinema was arguably dominated by Hollywood, but British film is back with a bang in the 90s, with ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Trainspotting’.
“Both films helped define an exciting era in British culture, launching many talents onto the worldwide scene, including Trainspotting director Danny Boyle and actor Robert Carlyle, who can take special credit for appearing in both films.
“’Love Actually’ is a festive favourite with many, but as for me, I choose ‘Trainspotting’.”
Here are the top 50 best British films in full:
1. The Italian Job
2. The Full Monty
3. Zulu
4. Love, Actually
5. Trainspotting
6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
7. Four Weddings and a Funeral
8. The Bridge on the River Kwai
9. Monty Python’s Life of Brian
10. Billy Elliot
11. Lawrence of Arabia
12. The Railway Children
13. Shaun of the Dead
14. The 39 Steps
15. The King’s Speech
16. The Dam Busters
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Skyfall
19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
20. A Clockwork Orange
21. 28 Days Later
22. Notting Hill
23. The Third Man
24. Hot Fuzz
25. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
26. Chariots of Fire
27. 2001: A Space Odyssey
28. This is England
29. The Ladykillers
30. The Wicker Man
31. Gandhi
32. Get Carter
33. Withnail & I
34. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
35. The Theory of Everything
36. Goldfinger
37. Local Hero
38. Kind Hearts and Coronets
39. Kes
40. Scum
41. Lawrence of Arabia
42. Bend it Like Beckham
43. Snatch
44. The Long Good Friday
45. Sense and Sensibility
46. Carry on Doctor
47. Carry on Camping
48. A Fish Called Wanda
49. Dr. No
50. A Hard Day’s Night
(Via SWNS)
