'It' Trailer Gets Reimagined With Mike Myers' 'Cat in the Hat' Subbing for Pennywise

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

If Dr. Seuss had written horror, this would be an excellent representation of his work.

Last week, the first trailer for the remake of It dropped and the new Pennywise did a good job of making skin crawl with his creepiness, getting fans hyped for the classic Stephen King story.

Then something else awesome happened. YouTube user “But Without” remixed the It trailer, using Mike Myers‘ version of Cat in the Hat to replace the terrifying clown.

The trailer, which includes a few frames of the kids from the 2003 Myers live-action adaptation, is well done and completely seamless. So far, the fan-made video is coming up on 750,000 views.

The final moments of the trailer are by far the best, so hang in there for the entire thing.

It is due in theaters Sept. 8.

‘It’: Watch the original trailer:



