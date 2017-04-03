'It' 2017 Trailer vs. 1990 TV Miniseries: Comparison Video Puts Them Side-by-Side

Movie fans were exceedingly excited about the first trailer for It, director Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming take on the beloved Stephen King novel. The promo debuted online last week to a record-shattering number of views, amplifying anticipation for the film’s fall release; now, a new fan video (watch it above) demonstrates that, while the fall movie will deliver its own unique spin on King’s hefty horror tome, it’ll also be sticking closely to the TV movie that preceded it in 1990.

Thanks to the above clip from YouTuber Matt Skuta, fans now have a side-by-side comparison of corresponding footage from Muschietti’s It trailer and ABC’s 1990 two-part miniseries, which starred Richard Thomas, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Annette O’Toole, Tim Reid, and, of course, Tim Curry in one of his defining roles, as the malevolent clown Pennywise. After the initial paper-boat-down-the-sewer sequence, the similarities are more spiritual than literal, as the two approach the material in slightly different ways. Nonetheless, they share an atmosphere of small-town eeriness, adolescent anxiety, and mounting fear over an unspeakable evil intent on devouring anything in its path.

Given how many corners were cut by the TV mini-series in adapting King’s tale, hopes are now sky high that Muschietti’s feature will raise the bar when It arrives in theaters on Sept. 8. Until then, check out how its initial promo fares against its small-screen predecessor via the video above.

‘It’: Watch the 2017 Trailer:

