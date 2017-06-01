ISIS is stealing scenes from Hollywood movies for propaganda videos

Propaganda… ISIS is using Hollywood movies for its videos – Credit: THR

For a group that is banned from watching movies, ISIS really seems to love Hollywood.

New propaganda movies coming from the terror group have used footage from Clint Eastwood’s 2006 film ‘Flags of Our Fathers’, and also aped scenes from his 2014 film ‘American Sniper’.

The ISIS video ‘Shoot To Redeem Yourself 2’ apparently recreates a slow-motion sequence of a bullet being shot from a gun, identical to that seen in ‘American Sniper’, according to reports.

Meanwhile, ‘Healing of the Believers’ Chests’ opens with scenes lifted directly from World War II movie ‘Flags of Our Fathers’ of artillery from US warships battering the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.

But in a horrifying twist, the movie later features real-life footage of the Jordanian pilot who was captured by ISIS and burned alive last year.

Lara Pham, the deputy director of the Counter Extremism Project, which analyses ISIS’ films, told the Hollywood Reporter that the organisation is ‘deliberately and strategically using these references’.

“I haven’t found anything suggesting Hollywood is aware of this, but I’m sure plenty of individuals would be concerned,” she added.

“ISIS fighters are forbidden to watch American movies, which is ironic, since they use these images to attract people to their cause.”

It’s not the first time that ISIS propaganda has aped Hollywood.

Films made by ISIS-run Al-Furqan Media, which is responsible for distributing the spate of beheading videos in recents years, have also borrowed heavily from movies like ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

Abu Muhammad al-Furqan, who ran the media company, was killed in an airstrike last year.

