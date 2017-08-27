Iron Man gets a new Arc Reactor in Avengers 4

Iron Man is getting an upgrade in ‘Avengers 4’.

And it looks as though he’s getting a brand-new Arc Reactor.

It looks as though Tony Stark still hasn’t given up tinkering… and with a new ‘Avengers’ movie comes yet-another new Iron Man suit. But this time, it looks as though Tony Stark might be getting a much bigger upgrade than before.

And it’s in the form of some new, alien-looking tech.

‘Avengers 4’ is currently filming on location in Atlanta… directly after the filming of ‘Avengers: Infinity War. And the good folks at Atlanta Filming have captured some pretty impressive snaps from the set. And that includes a closer look at Stark’s new gizmos.

So here is a close-up of the thingy… pic.twitter.com/IHXXOqX3fv — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) August 26, 2017





And this isn't the greatest photo but here is the other thingy… pic.twitter.com/iayrzRkneS — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) August 26, 2017





What exactly are those gadgets?

Well, the first one has been spotted fixed to Robert Downey Jr’s chest – in exactly the same place as his earlier Arc Reactor. And although Iron Man was able to completely remove his reactor at the end of ‘Iron Man 3’ we’ve known for some time that (for some reason) he’ll end up getting another one by the time ‘Avengers 4’ comes around.

Now we’ve got a closer look at this new device.

And it looks nothing like his previous reactor. At all.

Could this mean that Tony Stark is forced to create a new device (perhaps with Alien tech) just to keep himself alive? And could the strange new watch be somehow tied to this? It’s a bit of leap, but speculation has already begun about what this all means… and that his new wrist-mounted countdown could indicate how long (or how many heartbeats) Stark has left.

Of course, this remains to be seen.

Iron Man gets his Arc Reactor removed in Iron Man 3 – Credit: Marvel More

But considering that Robert Downey Jr’s stint as Iron Man is likely soon coming to an end, perhaps we’ll see the iconic Avenger go out with a bang in ‘Avengers 4’.

Either way, it looks as though his tech is getting even more advanced.

And what he cooks up for the rest of the Avengers remains to be seen.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

