Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow & Ant-Man confirmed for Avengers 4

Iron Man will be back in ‘Avengers 4’.

And he’s not the only one.

It’s long been rumoured that ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ will feature a number of superhero casualties. But while Iron Man has been at the top of everyone’s theories, it looks as though he might actually be safe.

At least, for now.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star Robert Downey Jr. has taken to Instagram to reveal a cool, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the production of ‘Avengers 4’.

And it gives us some idea of who’ll be returning.





As you can see, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man have all been given their very own on-set chairs… and that means we’ll be seeing all four return in ‘Avengers 4’.

But in what capacity?

Clearly, all four Avengers will be involved in ‘Avengers 4’. But does that really mean that they all survive the fallout of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, or could they be back in other ways?

Essentially, this photo doesn’t necessarily mean that Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow or Ant-Man survive the events of ‘Infinity War’. Yes, they’re going to be in the upcoming ‘Avengers 4’… but it could be in a flashback, or something similar.

And that means their fates at the end of ‘Infinity War’ are still uncertain.

Either way, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man will be in ‘Avengers 4’.

We just don’t know the specifics right now.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

