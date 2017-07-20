Invasion of the Body Snatchers to get another remake

The body snatchers are here!

That’s right – ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ is getting a remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the classic 1956 sci-fi flick is being remade by Warner Bros… and it looks as though they’ve already got a screenwriter lined up.

“The body snatchers are back, with Warner Bros. developing a remake of the sci-fi classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” they revealed. “Horror screenwriter David Leslie Johnson will pen the script for the feature, which will be produced by John Davis, who is known for I, Robot and Chronicle.”

Based on the 1954 sci-fi novel by Jack Finney, ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ is a sci-fi classic, which sees a small town invaded by aliens which mature to became exact replicas of people in the town – but are notably lacking emotion.

And it’s already been seen on the big screen a number of times.

The original 1856 Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Credit: Allied Artists More

The original black-and-white version appeared in 1956, and it’s considered one of the best political allegories of the 1950s. Most notably, it’s known for its final scene, with Dr Miles Bennell (Kevin McCarthy) taking to a nearby highway to declare: “They’re here already! You’re next! You’re next!”

Of course, the 1978 version starred Jeff Goldblum and Donald Sutherland… and saw the alien invasion move to San Francisco, where a health inspector and his colleague discover humans are being replaced by alien duplicates.

But how will the upcoming remake approach the material?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But writer David Leslie Johnson has a strong pedigree when it comes to horror. He’s already worked with Warner Bros. writing both ‘The Conjuring 2’ and the upcoming ‘Conjuring 3’ as well as working on the upcoming ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ remake.

So, expect ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ to have plenty of scares.

