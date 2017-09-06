IT interview: Director Andy Muschietti on tricky adaptations, Pennywise, and the sequel

This week sees the release of the long-awaited new adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘IT’, and it arrives amid a deluge of positive reviews.

Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti was the man tasked with bringing King’s sprawling 1000+ page novel to the big screen, picking up the project after years of development by ‘True Detective’ S1 director Cary Fukunaga, who departed the project in 2015.

It’s only his second feature film after his impressive 2013 debut ‘Mama’ starring Jessica Chastain, but his ‘IT’ succeeds where the previous made-for-TV adaptation in 1990 admirably failed: it’s genuinely terrifying.

We caught up with the director over the phone in LA to find out about his approach to adapting the seminal novel, how his Pennywise differs to Tim Curry’s version, and to get the latest on the film’s present day-set sequel.

Yahoo Movies UK: I’m a big fan of the book, but it’s also a huge book, what was the biggest challenge you faced adapting it as a two-hour movie?

Andy Muschietti: First of all was the technical complexity of squeezing the story into a two-hour movie. First we parted the book in two, and we focussed on the kids’ section for the first movie. But then it’s still huge.





Especially being Stephen King, a writer that loves so much to dig into details and characters and events, and he doesn’t hold back on really, really extensive descriptions to get you into the heart and soul of everything. But the other side of that is that there’s a lot of stuff that you can’t overlook if you do it right.

Mainly the process was about identifying the big emotional beats in the story and bringing them into a two-hour movie. Of course taking licences structurally and story-wise to make it consistent with a two-hour movie, that’s from a technical point of view. Especially introducing so many characters; there are seven main characters, we have to introduce them.

I guess the challenge, technically, also was doing the introductions of each of the heroes, and also trying to move the story forwards at the same time. So doing all of that was a bit challenging, but I think we did a pretty good job at that.

You’ve also dialled back a lot of the cosmic nature of the book. The final third of the book is problematic for many reasons, why did you take the route you chose?

Well that was a conscious decision. I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids. On the other hand, getting in to that other dimension – the other side – was something that we could introduce in the second part.

In the book the perspective of the writing, the perspective is always with the Losers, so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what’s on the other side.

The Losers' Club track Pennywise to his lair. (WB)

I also wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn’t want to get in trouble with that – going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff – and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids. There’s another movie to expand into that.

Also there’s a physical truth that it’s a movie that has a budget. And I didn’t want to get into a depiction of a realm that f*** up our budget. The creation of a world that will basically suck up half of our budget, and would have to sacrifice a lot of things.

So basically it’s a balancing act, but it’s also intricately connected with the content, which is staying true to the emotional aspect of the book.

Bill Skarsgård’s performance is Pennywise is extraordinary…

Thank you very much, I agree.

He’s so otherworldly. I also noticed that he seemed to be digitally manipulated in one way or another in nearly every scene. Was that planned in advance, or was it something you decided in post-production?

