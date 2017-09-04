Instant chemistry with Victoria And Abdul co-star needed no acting – Dame Judi

Dame Judi Dench admitted she had no problem finding herself attracted to co-star Ali Fazal when filming for Victoria And Abdul.

The British film star said there was “no acting required” as she described her instant chemistry with the Fast & Furious 7 star who takes centre stage with her as young Indian clerk Abdul Karim in this month’s release.

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, she promised: “You’re in for a treat.

“He is very, very tall. He is extremely beautiful and he is an utterly delightful, charming man… and a good actor.”

History’s most unlikely friendship. Watch the exclusive trailer for #VictoriaAndAbdul, starring Academy Award winner Judi Dench 👑 pic.twitter.com/X7RvLVX3sA — Victoria and Abdul (@VictoriaAbdul) May 30, 2017

Asked if she was drawn to him straight away, she said: “No acting at all required”.

Her role as the world-famous monarch in Victoria And Abdul is the latest in Dame Judi’s long list of major parts, which includes M in the James Bond movies, Philomena and Miss Matty Jenkyns in hit period drama Cranford.

But she said that she “loathes” being labelled with terms such as “iconic” and “national treasure,” preferring comedian Tracey Ullman’s portrayals of her as a troublesome pensioner in her sketch show.

“It’s so anarchic, I love it. It’s much more like me than anything else… I invented swearing!”

Sharing one particularly naughty anecdote where she flashed her bottom at Harvey Weinstein and Oprah Winfrey in the Royal Opera House, she continued: “I was wearing black silk trousers and a top and I came round and said, ‘Yes, I have it still (a faux tattoo of the producer’s name)’.

“But that’s Harvey – I know him well and I’ve flashed my bum to him so many times.”

Dame Judi with Sir Kenneth Branagh at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Commenting on her future in the industry, Dame Judi, 82, added: “I’m not going to say the word retire – that’s rubbish!”

Her hobbies, she said, include embroidering saucy motifs on cushions to give as gifts, painting landscapes of Scotland and spending time with her daughter Finty and grandson Sam.

Her husband, Michael Williams, died in 2001 just three weeks before their 30th wedding anniversary.

“I miss him but I talk a lot about him,” she said.

“Little things can still catch you unawares when you least expect it. You can be laughing and quite suddenly it’s as if somebody comes along with a hammer and you get these taps.”

But now an item with conservationist David Mills, she added: “Of course, you still feel desire, does that ever go?

“To the older reader, I would say, ‘Don’t give up!’.”

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine.