'Insidious: The Last Key' trailer brings the scares

Jump-start your day by watching the trailer for Blumhouse’s upcoming film, Insidious: The Last Key, which is full — and we mean full — of scares.

Written by Leigh Whannell and directed by Adam Robitel, Insidious: Chapter 4 will feature the return of Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the parapsychologist and longtime protagonist of the series, who must use her demon-fighting skills against evil spirits that are now plaguing her own home.

“This one is different though — the haunted house is my family’s house,” Rainier says in the trailer. “I don’t have memories from this place. I have scars.”

Also Read: Universal Shifts 'Insidious: Chapter 4' From October to January

The fourth installment in Whannell and James Wan’s horror series will be released on Jan. 5, 2018. Wan and Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum are producing the film with Oren Peli.

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Bailey Conway Anglewicz, Couper Samuelson and Whannell serve as executive producers.

Also Read: 'Insidious: Chapter 4' Lands Director, 2017 Release Date

The Insidious films have grossed over $189 million at the domestic box office since the first film hit theaters in 2011. The first film received good reviews, while the second and third installments didn’t sit as well with critics.

Watch the trailer above.

Related stories from TheWrap: