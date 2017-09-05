Insidious: The Last Key gets a chilling new trailer

‘Insidious: The Last Key’ just got its first trailer.

And it’s absolutely terrifying.

Starring Kirk Acevado as the new owner of a haunted property, it looks as though Dr Elise Rainier from ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ is back… and ‘The Last Key’ shows us the strange case of Five Keys which forced her to rediscover her ‘gift’.

And I think you know what that means…

Receiving a mysterious phone call, Dr Rainier is pulled back into the world of ghosts and spirit entities, as she’s forced to face her past in the most direct way possible.

“I need help,” asks the mysterious caller. “Things are happening in my house and they tell me you know about this stuff…”

And it turns out she knows about it all too well.

It turns out that the latest hauntings are happening in Five Keys – Dr Rainier’s old family home. And it’s no surprise that she has a bit of a history here.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key.”

“The franchise welcomes back standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.”

Insidious: The last Key gets a cool new poster – Credit: Sony More

And it looks as though she has to face her demons… in more ways than one.

Clearly, the new trailer channels plenty of old school horror tropes – including that awesome (but incredibly nerve-wracking) soundtrack. And the jump scares are plentiful as Dr Rainier heads back home to find an unwelcome guest in her old house.

‘Insidious: The Last Key’ stars Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Marcus Henderson, and Ava Kolker.

Adam Robitel will direct the movie, based on a script by Leigh Whannell.

‘Insidious: The Last Key’ opens in cinemas on 12 January 2018.

