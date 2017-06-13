Inside the Musical Adaptation of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' (Exclusive Photos)

The eternal battle of who’s the Mary and who’s the Rhoda enters a new round, as Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — the cult hit starring Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming — gets the stage musical treatment.

Directed by Kristin Hanggi (Tony-nominated for Rock of Ages), the show stars Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall as the titular twentysomethings who lie about their careers to impress their former classmates. Its world premiere run officially opens June 15 and runs through July 2 at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

“It had never been on my radar to write a musical,” Robin Schiff, who wrote the film’s script and the musical’s book, tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like Donald Trump when I say this, but it’s so much harder than I thought it would be. But it’s been one of the peak experiences of my life.”

The cast of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion: The Musical. (Photo courtesy of Mark Kitaoka More

Schiff first entertained the idea twelve years ago, after hearing spec songs that she describes as “horrible, like bad Groundlings improv.” She soon met with Disney Theatrical Group president Thomas Schumacher, who connected her with producer Peter Schneider to help get it off the ground. Four years later, Orange Is the New Black and Weeds showrunner Jenji Kohan introduced Schiff to her series’ composers Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, whose original music for the production steers away from traditional musical theater sounds and instead pay homage to top tunes of the ’80s and ’90s.

Read more: All the Broadway Shows of the 2017-2018 Season

The musical’s scenes — and memorable oufits — are largely unchanged from the movie, though Justin Theroux’s cowboy character has been scrapped, and Heather Mooney and Sandy Frink (played onscreen by Garofolo and Cumming) have a different fate onstage. Quintessential lines — including Romy’s Pretty Woman commentary (“Yeah, like those salesgirls in Beverly Hills aren’t bigger whores than she is”) and her car rental joke (“I had to give everyone in the service department hand jobs”) — are sprinkled throughout the show. Such dialogue might be relatively vulgar for a broad musical eyeing an eventual Broadway run, but is vital to maintaining the movie’s integrity. “We took out Heather Mooney’s f—s and Romy’s fake orgasm, but that’s basically it,” says Schiff. “They’re totally tonally similar.”

Among the numbers are “Business Woman’s Special,” in which Romy and Michele inform the diner of their plan; “I Invented Post Its,” for Michele’s memorable dream sequence, “Love Is…,” featuring Heather Mooney's reflections on romance. The film’s iconic interpretative dance number, featuring Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” is now set to new instrumental song.

Michael Thomas Grant (Sandy), Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele) and Cortney Wolfson (Romy) in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion: The Musical. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Martin) More

Read More