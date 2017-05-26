Inside Disney's New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride, From Easter Eggs to Groot-y Goodness

With Star Wars Land still two years away, Disneyland is banking on another of its billion-dollar properties to draw visitors to the park over the coming months. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, a Marvel-ized reboot of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s California Adventure designed by writer-director James Gunn, opened Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. The attraction, which finds the Guardians trying to escape from the Collector’s universe-spanning museum of specimens and relics, is the anchor for the park’s Heroes of Summer initiative. Aside from the thrill ride, where visitors are lifted 30 stories high, then plunged into free fall, characters from the MCU will be stationed throughout for photo ops and meet-and-greets. Yahoo Movies attended the opening ceremonies for the Guardians ride; click through for the highlights of the gala event and a sneak peek inside Mission: Breakout!