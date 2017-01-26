'Inglourious Basterds' Inspires a YouTube Chef to Show Us How to Make a Strudel

Eating well is great. But eating like your favorite TV or movie characters? Well, that’s another dream entirely — and one that Andrew Rea tries to make real via his YouTube cooking show Binging with Babish. Going by his Reddit handle OliverBabish (a nod to The West Wing), Rea whips up video instructions for making some of the outlandish recipes and treats seen in popular TV shows and films, including Monica’s Thanksgiving sandwich from Friends, Kevin’s homemade chili from The Office, and the fish tacos enjoyed by Jason Segel and Paul Rudd in I Love You, Man. And now, for his latest series entry (watch it above), he’s re-creating the beloved dessert of a most hateful fictional Nazi.

Related: Bill Murray Set to Open His Second ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Bar Outside Chicago

In the clip, Rea gives a primer on how to bake the strudel enjoyed by Christoph Waltz’s SS Colonel Hans Landa and Mélanie Laurent’s Shosanna Dreyfuss in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 revisionist-history gem Inglourious Basterds. The duo enjoy a bite of that tasty after-meal treat at a restaurant sit-down, and as Landa famously reminds Dreyfuss, one cannot begin to eat strudel until it has been blessed with a healthy dollop of cream. Rea himself doesn’t skimp on that final embellishment, and the result is a quick primer on how best to entertain during your next “terrifying Nazi brunch.”

Related: Jon Favreau’s Tasty Idea: A ‘Chef’-Themed Restaurant

To find out how to make Landa’s strudel, one need only spend five minutes with Rea’s video above. And to see the entire tension-filled Inglourious Basterds scene in question — which is part of the reason Waltz won an Oscar for his supporting turn in the film — check out the video clip below.