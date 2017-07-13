Indie horror hit Get Out tops Best Movie of 2017 So Far poll

Best so far… Get Out tops US critics poll – Credit: Universal

The indie horror smash ‘Get Out’ has topped a list polled from movie critics as the best movie of the year so far.

US website Awards Daily took an informal poll of a handful of filmmakers, and critics from 111 newspapers, magazines and websites, with Jordan Peele’s movie appearing on a solid 100 of them.

The movie, starring British actor Daniel Kaluuya, was universally praised on its release in the spring, telling the unsettling tale of a young man meeting his girlfriend’s well-to-do parents for the first time.

Despite a huge number of movies released this year so far – in the region of 350 – around 10 to 15 movies were found to be recurring on most critics’ top 10s.

And just to qualify the calibre of said critics, among them are film writers from Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Newsweek and Entertainment Weekly.

“The widespread assessment also appears to be that it’s been a better than average movie year thus far, despite the assumption that most studios tend to release their weaker films in the first half of the year,” writes the editorial accompanying the results.

Also featuring in the top 10 is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine swansong ‘Logan’, Edgar Wright’s new movie ‘Baby Driver’ and Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman’.

Nacho Vigalondo’s super-weird sci-fi ‘Colossal’, in which boozy writer Anne Hathaway awakes one day to find she’s controlling a kaiju in South Korean, also featured prominently.

Here’s the top 20 in full:

1. ‘Get Out’ (Jordan Peele, U.S.) (100 lists)

2. ‘The Big Sick’ (Michael Showalter, U.S.) (59)

3. ‘Logan’ (James Mangold, U.S.) (56)

4. ‘Baby Driver’ (Edgar Wright, U.S.) (55)

5. ‘Colossal’ (Nacho Vigalondo, U.S.) (47)

6. ‘The Lost City of Z’ (James Gray, U.S.) (46)

7. ‘Wonder Woman’ (Patty Jenkins, U.S.) (44)

8. ‘The Beguiled’ (Sofia Coppola, U.S.) (37)

9. ‘Personal Shopper’ (Olivier Assayas, France) (36)

10. ‘Raw’ (Julie Ducourneau, France) (34)

11. ‘Okja’ (Bong Joon-Ho, South Korea/U.S.) (34)

12. ‘A Ghost Story’ (David Lowery, U.S.) (27)

13. ‘John Wick: Chapter Two’ (Chad Stahelski, U.S.) (26)

14. ‘A Quiet Passion’ (Terrence Davies, U.K.) (20)

15. ‘It Comes at Night’ (Trey Edward Schultz, U.S.) (16)

16. ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (Chris McKay, U.S.) (15)

17. ‘Graduation’ (Cristi Mungiu, Romania) (14)

18. ‘Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore’ (Macon Blair, U.S.) (14)

19. ‘Split’ (M. Night Shyamalan, U.S.) (14)

20. ‘Norman’ (Joseph Cedar, U.S.) (13)

