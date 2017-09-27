Indiana Jones's bullwhip helps movie prop auction haul in £3.8 million

A movie prop auction selling off iconic items like Indiana Jones’s bullwhip and Jack Nicholson’s red jacket from ‘The Shining’ has made an astonishing £3.8 million.

The collection of rare memorabilia, which was sold by Prop Store and held at the BFI Imax in London, saw 1500 bidders pitch up online for the live auction, which wound up yesterday.

Among the highest-value items sold was a relatively new piece of cinema history – Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord helmet from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, which made a massive £134,200.

Jules Winnfield’s infamous ‘Bad Motherf**ker’ wallet from ‘Pulp Fiction’, one of the Tarantino movie’s most memorable props, made a healthy £61,000.

Meanwhile, Michael J. Fox’s power-lace Nikes from ‘Back To The Future II’ made £30,500, and a C-3PO special effects head from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ made £73,200.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane called the auction ‘a resounding success’.

“Over 1,500 bidders duked it out during a marathon 11-hour event held in the comfort of the BFI IMAX screen, which was also streamed live around the world,” he said.

“Prop Store offered to market a phenomenal collection of film and television artifacts that were keenly contested for by collectors, investors and institutions alike.”

Elsewhere, the Indiana Jones bullwhip from ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ made £79,300 and Jack Torrence’s red jacket from ‘The Shining’ fetched £73,200.

Here’s a list of the top 15 high-value sales:

Alien creature costume from Aliens (1986) sold for £61,000 Marty McFly’s Light-up 2015 Nike Shoes (Michael J. Fox) from Back To The Future Part II (1989) sold for £30,500 The Joker’s Costume (Jack Nicholson) from Batman (1989) sold for £39,650 Buddy’s Costume (Will Ferrell) from Elf (2003) sold for £27,450 Dr. Peter Venkman’s Jumpsuit (Bill Murray) from Ghostbusters (1984) sold for £42,700 Peter “Star-Lord” Quill’s Hero Helmet (Chris Pratt) from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) sold for £134,200 Indiana Jones’ Bullwhip (Harrison Ford) from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) sold for £79,300 James Bond’s Royal Navy Cap (Roger Moore) from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) sold for £10,370 Jules Winnfield’s ‘Bad Mother F**ker’ Wallet (Samuel L. Jackson) from Pulp Fiction (1993) sold for £61,000 Jack Torrance’s Jacket (Jack Nicholson) from The Shining (1980) sold for £73,200 C-3PO Special Effects Head from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) sold for £73,200 Thor’s Mjölnir Hammer (Chris Hemsworth) from Thos (2011) sold for £73,200 Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell’s Flight Suit (Tom Cruise) from Top Gun (1986) sold for £45,750 Superman’s Flying Tunic (Christopher Reeve) fromSuperman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987) sold for £9,760 The Terminator’s Costume (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Terminator 3 (2003) sold for £13,420

