Indiana Jones, The Fly or Alien? Poll launched to find best ever film slogan

Taglines from films including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Alien and The Fly will be competing to be voted the greatest movie slogan of all time.

To mark the release of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2018, the magazine has launched a poll to find the nation’s favourite film slogan.

A total of 25 taglines from silver screen hits spanning nearly 80 years have been put forth for the poll.

Movie fans will be able to vote from a shortlist until the poll closes just before midnight on November 16, or they can suggest their own.

They will be able to choose between classics such as “The man with the hat is back. And this time he’s bringing his dad” from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, “In space no one can hear you scream” from Alien and The Fly’s “Be afraid… be very afraid”.

Other films with memorable taglines mentioned in the shortlist are Chicken Run, Erin Brockovich, The Shawshank Redemption and The Social Network.

Andrew Collins, Radio Times’ film editor, said: “A film’s tagline is essentially a slogan, strap, hook, catchphrase or USP (Unique Selling Point).

“But the cleverest, wittiest and most durable somehow transcend their marketing brief and enter the national discourse.”

Voters can visit radiotimes.com/filmtaglines to take part in the poll, or send their answers via email or post.

The Radio Times top 25 movie slogans shortlist includes:

:: Alien (1979): In space no one can hear you scream

:: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): The man with the hat is back. And this time he’s bringing his dad

:: The Fly (1986): Be afraid… Be very afraid

:: The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free

:: The Social Network (2010): You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies

:: Bonnie and Clyde (1967): They’re young… they’re in love… and they kill people

:: The Bourne Identity (2002): He was the perfect weapon until he became the target

:: Chicken Run (2000): Escape or die frying

:: The Dark Knight (2008): Why so serious?

:: Erin Brockovich (2000): She brought a small town to its feet and a huge corporation to its knees

:: Ninotchka (1939): Garbo laughs!

:: Jaws 2 (1978): Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water

:: Jurassic Park (1993): An adventure 65 million years in the making