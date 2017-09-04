Indiana Jones 5 won’t include Shia LaBeouf

It looks as though ‘Indiana Jones 5’ is on its way…

But without Shia LaBeouf.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, scriptwriter David Koepp revealed that ‘Indiana Jones 5’ is coming along nicely… but it won’t feature Shia’s character, Mutt – aka Henry Jones III.

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” he confirmed. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

This is undoubtedly music to the ears of ‘Indiana Jones’ fans.

After all, Mutt Williams – the illegitimate son of Indiana Jones as featured in ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ – wasn’t exactly a fan favourite… despite the obvious setup for him to continue the franchise.

During the final scenes of ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, young Mutt was seen with his father’s iconic fedora… but before he could wear the hat himself, Harrison Ford snatched it back, placing it back on his own head.

And it looks as though Ford has similarly snatched back the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise.

“We’re plugging away at it,” Koepp added. “In terms of when we would start, I think that’s up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford.”

But what will ‘Indiana Jones 5’ be about?

Although he couldn’t reveal anything specific, he did tease that the plot will focus on “some precious artefact that they’re all looking for” throughout the film. No big surprise there, then.

“I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with,” he added. And it sounds as though it might even head into production soon. “Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post…. If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film.”

‘Indiana Jones 5’ will star Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.

Steven Spielberg will direct the film, based on a script by David Koepp.

