Independent Spirit Awards: 'Moonlight' Takes the Top Honors

The Hollywood Reporter
‘Moonlight’ (Photo: A24)

By Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter

Moonlight topped the winners at Film Independent’s Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon, taking home a total of six statuettes, including best feature.

The movie also won best director, screenplay, editing and cinematography as well as the Robert Altman Award.

The 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards aired live on IFC. As usual, the show was held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney hosted.

A complete list of winners follows:

Related: Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney Roast Steve Bannon, Donald Trump in Opening Monologue 

Related: Read the complete Independent Spirit Awards coverage

Best Feature (Award given to the producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

Moonlight (WINNER)
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

American Honey
Producers: Thomas Benski, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Lucas Ochoa, Pouya Shahbazian, Alice Weinberg

Chronic
Producers: Michel Franco, Gina Kwon, Gabriel Ripstein, Moisés Zonana

Jackie
Producers: Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Juan de Dios Larraín, Mickey Liddell

Manchester by the Sea
Producers: Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,Kevin J. Walsh

Best Director

Barry Jenkins (WINNER)
Moonlight

Andrea Arnold
American Honey

Pablo Larrain
Jackie

Jeff Nichols
Loving

Kelly Reichardt
Certain Women

Best Male Lead

Casey Affleck (WINNER)
Manchester by the Sea

David Harewood
Free in Deed

Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic

Jesse Plemons
Other People

Tim Roth
Chronic

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Huppert (WINNER)
Elle

Annette Bening
20th Century Women

Sasha Lane
American Honey

Ruth Negga
Loving

Natalie Portman
Jackie

Best Supporting Male

Ben Foster (WINNER)
Hell or High Water

Ralph Fiennes
A Bigger Splash

Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea

Shia LaBeouf
American Honey

Craig Robinson
Morris from America

 

Best Supporting Female

Molly Shannon (WINNER)
Other People

Edwina Findley
Free in Deed

Paulina Garcia
Little Men

Lily Gladstone
Certain Women

Riley Keough
American Honey

Best Screenplay

Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney (WINNER)
Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan
Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills
20th Century Women

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias
Little Men

Taylor Sheridan
Hell or High Water

Best First Feature (Award given to the director and producer.)

The Witch (WINNER)
Director: Robert Eggers
Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Rodrigo Teixeira

The Childhood of a Leader
Director: Brady Corbet
Producers: Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Chris Coen, Ron Curtis, Helena Danielsson, Mona Fastvold, Istvan Major

The Fits
Director/producer: Anna Rose Holmer
Producer: Lisa Kjerulff

Other People
Director: Chris Kelly
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott

Swiss Army Man
Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Producers: Miranda Bailey, Lawrence Inglee, Lauren Mann, Amanda Marshall, Eyal Rimmon, Jonathan Wang

Best First Screenplay

Robert Eggers (WINNER)
The Witch

Chris Kelly
Other People

Adam Mansbach
Barry

Stella Meghie
Jean of the Joneses

Craig Shilowich
Christine

Best Cinematography

James Laxton (WINNER)
Moonlight

Ava Berkofsky
Free In Deed

Lol Crawley
The Childhood of a Leader

Zach Kuperstein
The Eyes of My Mother

Robbie Ryan
American Honey

Best Editing

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders (WINNER)
Moonlight

Matthew Hannam
Swiss Army Man

Jennifer Lame
Manchester by the Sea

Jake Roberts
Hell or High Water

Sebastian Sepulveda
Jackie

Best Documentary (Award given to the director and producer.)

O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)
Director/producer: Ezra Edelman
Producers: Nina Krstic, Tamara Rosenberg, Caroline Waterlow

13th
Director/producer: Ava DuVernay
Producers: Spencer Averick, Howard Barish

Cameraperson
Director/producer: Kirsten Johnson
Producer: Marilyn Ness

I Am Not Your Negro
Director/producer: Raoul Peck
Producers: Remi Grellety, Herbert Peck

Sonita
Director: Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami
Producer: Gerd Haag

Under the Sun
Director: Vitaly Mansky
Producer: Natalya Manskaya

Best International Film (Award given to the director.)

Toni Erdmann (WINNER)
(Germany and Romania)
Director: Maren Ade

Aquarius
(Brazil)
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Chevalier
(Greece)
Director: Athina Tsangari

My Golden Days
(France)
Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Under the Shadow  
(U.K., Jordan and Qatar)
Director: Babak Anvari

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)

Moonlight  (WINNER)
Director: Barry Jenkins
Casting director: Yesi Ramirez
Ensemble cast: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders

20th Annual Piaget Producers Award

(The 20th annual Producers Award, sponsored by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.)

Jordana Mollick (WINNER)

Lisa Kjerulff

Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

(The 23rd annual Someone to Watch Award, sponsored by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.)

Andrew Ahn
Director of Spa Night

Claire Carre
Director of Embers

Anna Rose Holmer
Director of The Fits

Ingrid Jungermann
Director of Women Who Kill

22nd Truer Than Fiction Award

(The 22nd annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of nonfiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.)

Nanfu Wang (WINNER)
Director of Hooligan Sparrow

Kristi Jacobson
Director of Solitary

Sara Jordeno
Director of Kiki

John Cassavetes Award

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

Spa Night  (WINNER)
Writer/director: Andrew Ahn
Producers: David Ariniello, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Kelly Thomas

Free in Deed
Writer/director: Jake Mahaffy
Producers: Mike Bowes, Mike S. Ryan, Brent Stiefel

Hunter Gatherer
Writer/director: Josh Locy
Producers: Michael Covino, April Lamb, Sara Murphy, Isaiah Smallman

Lovesong
Writer/director: So Yong Kim
Writer/producer: Bradley Rust Gray
Producers: David Hansen, Alex Lipschultz, Johnny Mac

Nakom
Writer/director/producer: TW Pittman
Director/producer: Kelly Daniela Norris
Writer/producer: Isaac Adakudugu
Producer: Giovanni Ximénez

Related: Spirit Awards: Watch All the Winners’ Acceptance Speeches