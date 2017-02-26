Independent Spirit Awards: 'Moonlight' Takes the Top Honors

Moonlight topped the winners at Film Independent’s Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon, taking home a total of six statuettes, including best feature.
The movie also won best director, screenplay, editing and cinematography as well as the Robert Altman Award.
The 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards aired live on IFC. As usual, the show was held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney hosted.
A complete list of winners follows:
Best Feature (Award given to the producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)
Moonlight (WINNER)
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
American Honey
Producers: Thomas Benski, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Lucas Ochoa, Pouya Shahbazian, Alice Weinberg
Chronic
Producers: Michel Franco, Gina Kwon, Gabriel Ripstein, Moisés Zonana
Jackie
Producers: Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Juan de Dios Larraín, Mickey Liddell
Manchester by the Sea
Producers: Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,Kevin J. Walsh
Best Director
Barry Jenkins (WINNER)
Moonlight
Andrea Arnold
American Honey
Pablo Larrain
Jackie
Jeff Nichols
Loving
Kelly Reichardt
Certain Women
Best Male Lead
Casey Affleck (WINNER)
Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood
Free in Deed
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons
Other People
Tim Roth
Chronic
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Huppert (WINNER)
Elle
Annette Bening
20th Century Women
Sasha Lane
American Honey
Ruth Negga
Loving
Natalie Portman
Jackie
Best Supporting Male
Ben Foster (WINNER)
Hell or High Water
Ralph Fiennes
A Bigger Splash
Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf
American Honey
Craig Robinson
Morris from America
Best Supporting Female
Molly Shannon (WINNER)
Other People
Edwina Findley
Free in Deed
Paulina Garcia
Little Men
Lily Gladstone
Certain Women
Riley Keough
American Honey
Best Screenplay
Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney (WINNER)
Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan
Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills
20th Century Women
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias
Little Men
Taylor Sheridan
Hell or High Water
Best First Feature (Award given to the director and producer.)
The Witch (WINNER)
Director: Robert Eggers
Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Rodrigo Teixeira
The Childhood of a Leader
Director: Brady Corbet
Producers: Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Chris Coen, Ron Curtis, Helena Danielsson, Mona Fastvold, Istvan Major
The Fits
Director/producer: Anna Rose Holmer
Producer: Lisa Kjerulff
Other People
Director: Chris Kelly
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott
Swiss Army Man
Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Producers: Miranda Bailey, Lawrence Inglee, Lauren Mann, Amanda Marshall, Eyal Rimmon, Jonathan Wang
Best First Screenplay
Robert Eggers (WINNER)
The Witch
Chris Kelly
Other People
Adam Mansbach
Barry
Stella Meghie
Jean of the Joneses
Craig Shilowich
Christine
Best Cinematography
James Laxton (WINNER)
Moonlight
Ava Berkofsky
Free In Deed
Lol Crawley
The Childhood of a Leader
Zach Kuperstein
The Eyes of My Mother
Robbie Ryan
American Honey
Best Editing
Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders (WINNER)
Moonlight
Matthew Hannam
Swiss Army Man
Jennifer Lame
Manchester by the Sea
Jake Roberts
Hell or High Water
Sebastian Sepulveda
Jackie
Best Documentary (Award given to the director and producer.)
O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)
Director/producer: Ezra Edelman
Producers: Nina Krstic, Tamara Rosenberg, Caroline Waterlow
13th
Director/producer: Ava DuVernay
Producers: Spencer Averick, Howard Barish
Cameraperson
Director/producer: Kirsten Johnson
Producer: Marilyn Ness
I Am Not Your Negro
Director/producer: Raoul Peck
Producers: Remi Grellety, Herbert Peck
Sonita
Director: Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami
Producer: Gerd Haag
Under the Sun
Director: Vitaly Mansky
Producer: Natalya Manskaya
Best International Film (Award given to the director.)
Toni Erdmann (WINNER)
(Germany and Romania)
Director: Maren Ade
Aquarius
(Brazil)
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho
Chevalier
(Greece)
Director: Athina Tsangari
My Golden Days
(France)
Director: Arnaud Desplechin
Under the Shadow
(U.K., Jordan and Qatar)
Director: Babak Anvari
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.)
Moonlight (WINNER)
Director: Barry Jenkins
Casting director: Yesi Ramirez
Ensemble cast: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders
20th Annual Piaget Producers Award
(The 20th annual Producers Award, sponsored by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.)
Jordana Mollick (WINNER)
Lisa Kjerulff
Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich
23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
(The 23rd annual Someone to Watch Award, sponsored by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.)
Andrew Ahn
Director of Spa Night
Claire Carre
Director of Embers
Anna Rose Holmer
Director of The Fits
Ingrid Jungermann
Director of Women Who Kill
22nd Truer Than Fiction Award
(The 22nd annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of nonfiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.)
Nanfu Wang (WINNER)
Director of Hooligan Sparrow
Kristi Jacobson
Director of Solitary
Sara Jordeno
Director of Kiki
John Cassavetes Award
(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)
Spa Night (WINNER)
Writer/director: Andrew Ahn
Producers: David Ariniello, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Kelly Thomas
Free in Deed
Writer/director: Jake Mahaffy
Producers: Mike Bowes, Mike S. Ryan, Brent Stiefel
Hunter Gatherer
Writer/director: Josh Locy
Producers: Michael Covino, April Lamb, Sara Murphy, Isaiah Smallman
Lovesong
Writer/director: So Yong Kim
Writer/producer: Bradley Rust Gray
Producers: David Hansen, Alex Lipschultz, Johnny Mac
Nakom
Writer/director/producer: TW Pittman
Director/producer: Kelly Daniela Norris
Writer/producer: Isaac Adakudugu
Producer: Giovanni Ximénez
