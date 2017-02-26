Independent Spirit Awards: 'Moonlight' Takes the Top Honors

By Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter

Moonlight topped the winners at Film Independent’s Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon, taking home a total of six statuettes, including best feature.

The movie also won best director, screenplay, editing and cinematography as well as the Robert Altman Award.

The 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards aired live on IFC. As usual, the show was held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. Nick Kroll and John Mulaney hosted.

A complete list of winners follows:

Best Feature (Award given to the producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

Moonlight (WINNER)

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

American Honey

Producers: Thomas Benski, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Lucas Ochoa, Pouya Shahbazian, Alice Weinberg

Chronic

Producers: Michel Franco, Gina Kwon, Gabriel Ripstein, Moisés Zonana

Jackie

Producers: Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Juan de Dios Larraín, Mickey Liddell

Manchester by the Sea

Producers: Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,Kevin J. Walsh

Best Director

Barry Jenkins (WINNER)

Moonlight

Andrea Arnold

American Honey

Pablo Larrain

Jackie

Jeff Nichols

Loving

Kelly Reichardt

Certain Women

Best Male Lead



Casey Affleck (WINNER)

Manchester by the Sea

David Harewood

Free in Deed

Viggo Mortensen

Captain Fantastic

Jesse Plemons

Other People

Tim Roth

Chronic

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Huppert (WINNER)

Elle

Annette Bening

20th Century Women

Sasha Lane

American Honey

Ruth Negga

Loving

Natalie Portman

Jackie

Best Supporting Male

Ben Foster (WINNER)

Hell or High Water

Ralph Fiennes

A Bigger Splash

Lucas Hedges

Manchester by the Sea

Shia LaBeouf

American Honey

Craig Robinson

Morris from America

Best Supporting Female

Molly Shannon (WINNER)

Other People

Edwina Findley

Free in Deed

Paulina Garcia

Little Men

Lily Gladstone

Certain Women

Riley Keough

American Honey

Best Screenplay

Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney (WINNER)

Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan

Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills

20th Century Women

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias

Little Men

Taylor Sheridan

Hell or High Water

Best First Feature (Award given to the director and producer.)

The Witch (WINNER)

Director: Robert Eggers

Producers: Daniel Bekerman, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Rodrigo Teixeira

The Childhood of a Leader

Director: Brady Corbet

Producers: Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Chris Coen, Ron Curtis, Helena Danielsson, Mona Fastvold, Istvan Major

The Fits

Director/producer: Anna Rose Holmer

Producer: Lisa Kjerulff

Other People

Director: Chris Kelly

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott

Swiss Army Man

Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Producers: Miranda Bailey, Lawrence Inglee, Lauren Mann, Amanda Marshall, Eyal Rimmon, Jonathan Wang

Best First Screenplay

Robert Eggers (WINNER)

The Witch

Chris Kelly

Other People

Adam Mansbach

Barry

Stella Meghie

Jean of the Joneses

Craig Shilowich

Christine

Best Cinematography

James Laxton (WINNER)

Moonlight

Ava Berkofsky

Free In Deed

Lol Crawley

The Childhood of a Leader

Zach Kuperstein

The Eyes of My Mother

Robbie Ryan

American Honey

Best Editing

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders (WINNER)

Moonlight

Matthew Hannam

Swiss Army Man

Jennifer Lame

Manchester by the Sea

Jake Roberts

Hell or High Water

Sebastian Sepulveda

Jackie

Best Documentary (Award given to the director and producer.)

O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)

Director/producer: Ezra Edelman

Producers: Nina Krstic, Tamara Rosenberg, Caroline Waterlow

13th

Director/producer: Ava DuVernay

Producers: Spencer Averick, Howard Barish

Cameraperson

Director/producer: Kirsten Johnson

Producer: Marilyn Ness



I Am Not Your Negro

Director/producer: Raoul Peck

Producers: Remi Grellety, Herbert Peck

Sonita

Director: Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami

Producer: Gerd Haag

Under the Sun

Director: Vitaly Mansky

Producer: Natalya Manskaya

Best International Film (Award given to the director.)

Toni Erdmann (WINNER)

(Germany and Romania)

Director: Maren Ade

Aquarius

(Brazil)

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Chevalier

(Greece)

Director: Athina Tsangari

My Golden Days

(France)

Director: Arnaud Desplechin