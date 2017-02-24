Independent Spirit Awards Flashback! Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Jennifer Lopez, and More at the 1997 Ceremony

Per Hollywood tradition, the Saturday before the Oscars sees celebrities gather on the Santa Monica beach to celebrate the best in independent films. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. Back on March 22, 1997, the 12th Annual Independent Spirit Awards were hosted by the ultra-cool Samuel L. Jackson and honored future Best Picture winner Fargo with six trophies. Click through to see which famous folks showed off their indie spirit at the ceremony nearly 20 years ago.