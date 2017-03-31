In Theaters This Weekend: Who Will Win in Battle of ‘Ghost’ Vs. ‘Baby’?

There are two wide releases vying for the top spot this weekend, and it’s a battle of a Ghost and a Baby.

Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell (PG-13) is a live-action remake of the anime about a cyber-enhanced supersoldier, starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, and Pilou Asbæk. Rupert Sanders, director of Snow White and the Huntsman, helmed the picture, which caught a fair amount of flak for recasting the beloved Japanese manga with a white actress. Nonetheless, Johansson has received critical praise for her portrayal of a cyborg trying to reclaim her past humanity.

The Boss Baby

Another wide release this weekend is animated comedy The Boss Baby (PG). Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, and Steve Buscemi star in the family film about an overly intelligent newborn’s quest to stop the evil plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Tom McGrath, who helmed all three Madagascar movies for DreamWorks Animation, directed the movie, which is chock full of funny jokes for juveniles, but lacking in the heart department.

