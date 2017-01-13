In Theaters This Weekend: Martin Scorsese’s Passion Project and an Account of the Boston Marathon Bombing

More films that are under award consideration are getting wide release this weekend, but apart from them, it seems we’re definitely experiencing the lack of critically praised movies that comes with the January cinematic offerings.

Silence

Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield star. (Photo: Kerry Brown/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Martin Scorsese has wanted to make this movie for a very long time, and it seems his efforts and patience have paid off. Silence, a film about two priests (Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield) who travel to Japan to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), is getting critical praise, with high marks on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

Patriots Day

Mark Wahlberg stars. (Photo: Karen Ballard/CBS Films/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Earlier in 2016, director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg teamed up to tell a dramatized version of a real-world tragedy, the BP oil spill in 2010. Deepwater Horizon received good grades from critics, and it looks as though Berg and Walhberg stand to repeat their success. Patriots Day is about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and is getting critical praise. The cast is filled with notable names; joining Wahlberg are John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, and Michelle Monaghan.

Live by Night

Ben Affleck stars and directed. (Photo: Claire Folger/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Ben Affleck’s latest offering was supposed to be an awards contender if you believe the hype around the film before it was released. Unfortunately, critics have mostly turned up their noses to this movie about a police chief’s son who descends into the world of organized crime in 1926 Boston. Joining Affleck, who starred and directed the movie, are Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, and Chris Messina.

The Bye Bye Man

The Bye Bye Man is not getting a lot of love from critics. (Photo: Brian Douglas/STX Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Director Stacy Title’s film The Bye Bye Man is getting very little love from critics. This would-be horror film is about a group of friends who come across a mysterious, sinister figure. Young actors Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, and Cressida Bonas are joined by familiar faces Carrie-Ann Moss and Faye Dunaway.

Monster Trucks

Lucas Till stars. (Photo: Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Read More