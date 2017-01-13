In Theaters This Weekend: Martin Scorsese’s Passion Project and an Account of the Boston Marathon Bombing
More films that are under award consideration are getting wide release this weekend, but apart from them, it seems we’re definitely experiencing the lack of critically praised movies that comes with the January cinematic offerings.
Silence
Martin Scorsese has wanted to make this movie for a very long time, and it seems his efforts and patience have paid off. Silence, a film about two priests (Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield) who travel to Japan to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), is getting critical praise, with high marks on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Patriots Day
Earlier in 2016, director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg teamed up to tell a dramatized version of a real-world tragedy, the BP oil spill in 2010. Deepwater Horizon received good grades from critics, and it looks as though Berg and Walhberg stand to repeat their success. Patriots Day is about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and is getting critical praise. The cast is filled with notable names; joining Wahlberg are John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, and Michelle Monaghan.
Live by Night
Ben Affleck’s latest offering was supposed to be an awards contender if you believe the hype around the film before it was released. Unfortunately, critics have mostly turned up their noses to this movie about a police chief’s son who descends into the world of organized crime in 1926 Boston. Joining Affleck, who starred and directed the movie, are Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, and Chris Messina.
The Bye Bye Man
Director Stacy Title’s film The Bye Bye Man is getting very little love from critics. This would-be horror film is about a group of friends who come across a mysterious, sinister figure. Young actors Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, and Cressida Bonas are joined by familiar faces Carrie-Ann Moss and Faye Dunaway.
Monster Trucks
Monster Trucks is about an actual monster that winds up in the truck of a high school senior played by Lucas Till. Chris Wedge, perhaps best known for his animated hit Ice Age, seems destined to find little success with this film. Jane Levy, star of the 2016 hit Don’t Breathe, co-stars.
Sleepless
This is Michelle Monaghan’s second movie of the week, but chances are you might not want to see it, if you hold the opinion of critics in high esteem. Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx as a Las Vegas police officer who must rescue his kidnapped son from gangsters. Gabrielle Union is also in the cast of this movie from Baran bo Odar.
