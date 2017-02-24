In Theaters This Weekend: Jordan Peele’s Horror Comedy, ‘Get Out,’ Is Your Best Bet

February, typically a dumping ground for the movie studios’ least-appealing offerings, has actually turned out to have a few truly entertaining options. John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Lego Batman Movie gave audiences something to enjoy, and now Get Out looks to do the same.

Get Out

Get Out (Photo: Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Jordan Peele’s career as a director is off to a great start. His horror comedy, in which a black man finds out that his white girlfriend’s family has sinister intentions, is getting rave reviews. At the time we’re publishing this, Get Out is enjoying a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sicario supporting player Daniel Kaluuya stars alongside Girls star Allison Williams. Rounding out the cast is a stellar group of actors — Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Lakeith Stanfield, and Stephen Root.

Collide

Collide (Photo: Open Road Films) More

If you were told there was a movie featuring a cast that included Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley, Felicity Jones, and Nicholas Hoult, you would probably be pretty interested in seeing it. Sadly, Collide doesn’t seem like it’s going to live up to its cast. Hoult plays a man who scrambles to save his girlfriend from Hopkins after he pulls off a heist to get money to treat her terminal illness.

Rock Dog

Rock Dog (Photo: H. Brothers) More

Rock Dog is a Chinese-American animated film that is among the most expensive productions from China ever, but that budget doesn’t seem to have done much for the film. Critics are turning up their noses at this movie about a dog that pursues his rock dream in the big city. Luke Wilson, J.K. Simmons, and Eddie Izzard lend their voices to it.

What to stream: 3 Independent Spirit Movie Award nominees:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.