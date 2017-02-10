In Theaters This Weekend: John Wick, Lego Batman, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey All Return to Your Life

Three rather popular properties are all vying for your attention this weekend. Feel like watching nonstop action from the world’s most dangerous assassin? John Wick: Chapter 2 has you covered. Feel like watching a movie with the family featuring a favorite character from the 2014 smash hit The Lego Movie? The Lego Batman Movie is there for you. Want to learn more about the titillating romance of two crazy kids? Fifty Shades Darker has arrived.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick. (Photo: Niko Tavernise) More

The first John Wick kind of came out of nowhere but became a sensation. Keanu Reeves, a beloved action star whose career had been somewhat stalled out came roaring back in the adventures of a man with a simple name but exquisitely deadly capabilities. This new chapter expands the mysterious universe he occupies and introduces new characters to the fold, including Cassian (Common), Ares (Ruby Rose), and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Some familiar faces return as well, including Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. If you loved the first one, you’ll almost certainly love the follow-up.

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Batman Movie (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

There was a lot to love in the 2014 hit The Lego Movie, but among all the wonderful supporting characters, Batman was a particular favorite. Voiced by Will Arnett, the scene-stealer was promptly given his own feature film. In this film, Batman learns that the only way to defeat the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and his loneliness is to add more people to the fold, including Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson). Again, if you liked The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie will likely win you over.

Fifty Shades Darker

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker. (Photo: Universal Pictures) More

The first two films mentioned have been getting a lot of love from critics, but unfortunately Fifty Shade Darker isn’t. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have returned to their respective roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, and Glengarry Glen Ross director James Foley puts his spin on the novel from E.L. James.

Feel like staying in? Why not stream the films of La La Land director Damien Chazelle:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.