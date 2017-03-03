In Theaters This Weekend: Hugh Jackman Makes His Final Stand as ‘Logan’
There are are three movies out this weekend, but Logan seems to be your best bet. Then again, if you have a teen and are wary of the violence in Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine movie, Before I Fall might make for a better option.
Logan
At this point, what else can be said about this critically acclaimed superhero movie? Logan, set in the future with a Wolverine closer to the end then the beginning, is asked by his longtime friend and mentor Professor X to help escort a young mutant to safety. Director James Mangold and star Hugh Jackman are getting praise for his handling of the film. Dafne Keen, meanwhile, might just be the next big thing.
Before I Fall
This movie is probably hoping to capitalize on the fact that Logan is R-rated, and thus a little too violent for younger audiences. Before I Fall features a high school student stuck in a situation not too dissimilar to Groundhog Day – she keeps reliving the same day over and over and must figure out why. Rising star Zoey Deutch, the daughter of Lea Thompson, stars.
The Shack
And finally, while this movie might find an audience seeing as it was a New York Times bestseller, critics aren’t giving this movie much affection. It stars Sam Worthington as a man who goes through a personal tragedy and journeys to an odd and profound shack deep in the woods of Oregon. Oscar-nominee Octavia Spencer co-stars.
