In Theaters This Weekend: Hugh Jackman Makes His Final Stand as ‘Logan’

There are are three movies out this weekend, but Logan seems to be your best bet. Then again, if you have a teen and are wary of the violence in Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine movie, Before I Fall might make for a better option.

Logan

Hugh Jackman stars in Logan (Photo: 20th Century Fox) More

At this point, what else can be said about this critically acclaimed superhero movie? Logan, set in the future with a Wolverine closer to the end then the beginning, is asked by his longtime friend and mentor Professor X to help escort a young mutant to safety. Director James Mangold and star Hugh Jackman are getting praise for his handling of the film. Dafne Keen, meanwhile, might just be the next big thing.

Before I Fall

Zoey Deutch stars in Before I Fall (Photo: Awesomeness) More

This movie is probably hoping to capitalize on the fact that Logan is R-rated, and thus a little too violent for younger audiences. Before I Fall features a high school student stuck in a situation not too dissimilar to Groundhog Day – she keeps reliving the same day over and over and must figure out why. Rising star Zoey Deutch, the daughter of Lea Thompson, stars.

The Shack

Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer co-star in The Shack. (Photo: Jake Giles Netter/Summit Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection) More

And finally, while this movie might find an audience seeing as it was a New York Times bestseller, critics aren’t giving this movie much affection. It stars Sam Worthington as a man who goes through a personal tragedy and journeys to an odd and profound shack deep in the woods of Oregon. Oscar-nominee Octavia Spencer co-stars.

