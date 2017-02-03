In Theaters This Weekend: Another ‘The Ring’ Movie and Robert De Niro Tries To Make You Laugh

While Hollywood gears up for the Academy Awards this month, there’s very little in the way of Oscar material coming out to theaters this weekend. But, you never know, maybe you’ll enjoy these films in the way the critics assembled by Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic can’t.

Rings (R) 1 hour, 53 minutes

Rings (Photo: Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Rings is the third movie in The Ring franchise, but this one will be a delightful romp that features heartwarming musical numbers for the whole family. Just kiddin’. Rings is about a girl who sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend from watching a videotape that makes the viewer kill themselves. Unsurprisingly, she winds up in a whole lot of trouble.

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz and Alex Roe star, and they’re joined by a cast of notable actors including Vincent d’Onofrio, Johnny Galecki, and Aimee Teegarden. Director F. Javier Gutierrez takes this on as his first American feature.

The Comedian (R) 1 hour, 59 minutes

Leslie Mann and Robert De Niro in The Comedian (Photo: Cinelou Films) More

The Comedian stars Robert De Niro as…c’mon…you’ll get it…a comedian! Good job! De Niro plays Jackie Burke, a fading comedic icon who has to do community service after he hits an audience member. Along the way he meets a lovely lady who catches his eye.

Robert De Niro stars (in case you missed that) and Leslie Mann, who clearly doesn’t mind being in a movie about standup comedians, joins him. Oscar winner Taylor Hackford directs this film that’s taking a beating from critics.

The Space Between Us (PG-13) 2 hours

Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield in The Space Between Us (Photo: STX Entertainment) More

The Space Between Us is about a boy who is born on Mars. How? His mom is an astronaut. The boy travels to Earth but learns he can’t stand it here. Hey, who can blame him! Just kidding? But seriously, his organs can’t stand Earth’s atmosphere.

It stars: Asa Butterfield, the kid from Hugo, Britt Robertson, the kid from Mr. Church, and Gary Oldman, the kid from Sid and Nancy. Peter Chelson, who directed Hannah Montana: The Movie (omg) ushered this film to the theaters.

