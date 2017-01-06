In Theaters This Weekend: A New Jackie Chan Film and Award Contenders Get Wide Releases

It’s the first weekend for new movies in 2017, and there’s a big sampling available if you feel like hitting the theaters.

Hidden Figures

(l-r) Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures. (Photo: Hopper Stone) More

Hidden Figures is based on the true story of three African-American women who helped NASA launch its first space missions. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, as well as Kevin Costner. It’s directed by Theodore Melfi, best known for his earlier work, St. Vincent. Critics are enjoying it: it currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74 on Metacritic.

I, Daniel Blake

Hayley Squires and Dave Johns in I, Daniel Blake. (Photo: Sundance Selects/courtesy Everett) More

I, Daniel Blake comes from The Wind That Shakes the Barley director Ken Loach. Starring Dave Johns in the titular role, a carpenter seeking state welfare meets a single mother, played by Hayley Squires, who is seeking the same help. It’s another critical darling out this week, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77 on Metacritic.

A Monster Calls

Lewis MacDougall in A Monster Calls. (Photo: River Road Entertainment) More

Before J.A. Bayona sees his Jurassic World sequel released in theaters, the filmmaker has this film now in theaters. Starring Lewis MacDougall, it tells the story of a young boy who seeks the comfort of a tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) as he copes with his mother (played by Rogue One star Felicity Jones) dying from a terminal illness. Critics are warm about this film; it’s getting an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76 on Metacritic.

Railroad Tigers

From left: Jackie Chan and Alan Ng in Paper Tigers. (Photo: Well Go USA Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Jackie Chan has a new movie out in theaters. This film, set in 1941, is about Chinese railroad workers who attack the Japanese in order to procure food for the hungry. It’s directed by Ding Sheng, a Chinese filmmaker more known in his nation than the U.S. Unfortunately, critics are not enjoying this film – it only has a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 47 on Metacritic.

Underworld: Blood Wars

Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene in the fifth Underworld movie. (Photo: Larry Horricks/Screen Gems/courtesy Everett) More

