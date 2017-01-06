In Theaters This Weekend: A New Jackie Chan Film and Award Contenders Get Wide Releases
It’s the first weekend for new movies in 2017, and there’s a big sampling available if you feel like hitting the theaters.
Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures is based on the true story of three African-American women who helped NASA launch its first space missions. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, as well as Kevin Costner. It’s directed by Theodore Melfi, best known for his earlier work, St. Vincent. Critics are enjoying it: it currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74 on Metacritic.
I, Daniel Blake
I, Daniel Blake comes from The Wind That Shakes the Barley director Ken Loach. Starring Dave Johns in the titular role, a carpenter seeking state welfare meets a single mother, played by Hayley Squires, who is seeking the same help. It’s another critical darling out this week, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77 on Metacritic.
A Monster Calls
Before J.A. Bayona sees his Jurassic World sequel released in theaters, the filmmaker has this film now in theaters. Starring Lewis MacDougall, it tells the story of a young boy who seeks the comfort of a tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) as he copes with his mother (played by Rogue One star Felicity Jones) dying from a terminal illness. Critics are warm about this film; it’s getting an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76 on Metacritic.
Railroad Tigers
Jackie Chan has a new movie out in theaters. This film, set in 1941, is about Chinese railroad workers who attack the Japanese in order to procure food for the hungry. It’s directed by Ding Sheng, a Chinese filmmaker more known in his nation than the U.S. Unfortunately, critics are not enjoying this film – it only has a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 47 on Metacritic.
Underworld: Blood Wars
Critics are not thrilled with this, the fifth installment of the Underworld franchise. It doesn’t have enough reviews to get a rating on Metacritic, and it’s been fluctuating in the teens on Rotten Tomatoes at the time this blog is being published. Kate Beckinsale is back as Selene and is finding herself being dragged into the middle of a war between Lycans and vampires. Anna Foerster makes her feature film directorial debut with this movie.
