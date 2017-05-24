Imogen Poots on new film Mobile Homes, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and Hollywood

With her jagged smile and pointed nose, 27-year-old British actress has a face you don’t forget. In the past decade, she has played every kind of role imaginable. She has been in horror films (28 Days Later) and teen romcoms with Zac Efron (That Awkward Moment); she has done comedy (She’s Funny That Way), experimental art house drama (Terrence Malick’s Knight Of Cups), brutal US indie fare (Green Room), Irvine Welsh adaptations, biopics and even a car racing movie (Need For Speed.) She can do rebels, ingenues, screwball characters or tragic heroines.

At Cannes, Poots was basking in the sun, showing no sign of tiredness. Given that she only arrived at the festival a few hours before and was due to head back to London not long after the interview ended, her relaxed demeanour came as a surprise. The British actress is currently appearing on stage in London in a production of Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf opposite Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill and Luke Treadaway. She was on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre late on Saturday night, has flown out to Nice in the morning, and would be back in London for the next performance on Monday.

“It’s a long play, nearly three hours. We finished it last night around 11pm. Tomorrow, we start again,“ she explains why her stay in Cannes has been so brief. Not that she’s complaining. ”Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf is a masterpiece and each night listening to it, it’s such a rich experience. You take so much from that writing, that material, and you can continue to get deeper and deeper into it the more you do it,” she says, sounding more like a student of the play than one of its stars.

Poots plays the homeless mother Ali in Vladimir De Fortenay's 'Mobile Homes' who has a drug dealer lover and travels across the country with her son

Poots is clearly used to duress and hard work. The film which she is in Cannes to promote, Vladimir De Fortenay’s Mobile Homes, was shot in a remote part of Canada in the dead of winter and was a considerable trial of endurance in its own right. In the film, Poots plays Ali, a young mother who lives a hand to mouth existence as she travels across country with her son in tow. Her lover Evan (Callum Turner) is charismatic, good looking but a manipulative petty thief and drug dealer who treats her very badly.

The film was clearly a challenge for Poots. First, there was the setting. “The weather, the circumstances in which we made the film were so harsh…the conditions sucked! It was during the Arctic vortex in Canada so it was freezing, freezing, freezing all the time,” she says, pretending to shiver.

Then there was the role itself. In the course of the film, there are graphic and brutal sex scenes, moments in which Poots is plunged into icy water and scenes when she is forced to flee her vengeful, headbanging lover. She has to wash in public restrooms. In one scene, we see her trying to look after her hair using a Dyson hand-dryer. Glamorous the film is not.

Poots in Edward Albee's 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' at London's Harold Pinter Theatre (Johan Persson)

