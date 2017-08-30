'Immersive' horror experience for Stephen King's IT to launch in London

In case the new adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ isn’t already scary enough – though that sounds unlikely – there’s an ‘immersive’ experience planned for its release.

The Peckhamplex in Peckham, south east London, is to be renamed the ‘Pennyplex’, after the film’s antagonist Pennywise the Clown, for a series of selected screenings.

According to Warner Bros, the creative team behind illusions from David Copperfield, Paul Daniels and Simon Drake are creating the experience.

In a disclaimer, the Peckhamplex says:

“The IT immersive screening will include a film screening with immersive scare experiences that may involve loud noises, flashing lights, darkness, moving elements, shock surprises and objects and other individuals taking part in the experience that may come into contact with audience members. The IT immersive screening is not for the faint of heart and those with any condition likely to be adversely affected by the experience should not attend.”

A preview screening happens on September 6, with another taking place on September 8.

The movie has already received early plaudits from critics, ahead of the review embargo.

Starring Bill Skarsgård as the shape-shifting creature of the title, it also stars ‘Midnight Special’s Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, and Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’.

It’s out nationwide from September 8.

