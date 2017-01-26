Ignored By Oscar: Our Favorite Movies From 2016 That Got Zero Nominations

Deadpool wasn’t the only acclaimed movie that came up empty this week. When the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, plenty of worthy projects found themselves un-nominated, including some of our absolute favorites from 2016. Below is our staff roundup of the best movies from last year that Oscar left out in the cold. Don’t worry: The Academy might not love you…but we do.

American Honey

Andrea Arnold’s sprawling road-trip saga opened in limited release this fall to rave reviews, but that initial surge of energy fizzled out before awards season. It’s a shame, because the film is timely and one-of-a-kind: the coming-of-age story of 18-year-old Star (the astounding, plucked-from-obscurity Sasha Lane), who escapes her troubled home life by hopping in a van with a group of young people who sell magazines door to door. As Star goes from town to town with the band of misfits and runaways (including Shia LaBeouf in a career-best performance), America opens up to her like a fairy tale, and the streets, houses, and big-box stores of ordinary life become scenes of surprising beauty and villainy. — Gwynne Watkins

Watch the ‘American Honey’ trailer:





Cameraperson

Kirsten Johnson’s brilliant assembled memoir/essay film was shortlisted for the Best Documentary Feature category, but unfortunately fell short of making the final five. Composed of outtakes and personal footage she’s filmed over her two decades and counting career as a cinematographer, Cameraperson skillfully recontextualizes these “leftovers” into something radical and new. At the very least, the film deserved a Best Editing nomination. — Ethan Alter

Gleason

This year’s documentary field was an especially crowded one, but that doesn’t lessen our disappointment over the lack of a nomination for J. Clay Tweel’s non-fiction account of former New Orleans Saints star Steve Gleason’s battle with ALS — and dedication to leaving behind a video record of himself for his newborn child. It’s a piercing portrait of courage and resilience in the face of adversity, as well as the tearjerker of 2016. — Nick Schager

Watch the ‘Gleason’ trailer:





Green Room

Last spring, we profiled the go-for-the-throat practical effects in Jeremy Saulnier’s spirited, gory indie thriller, particularly the scene when a vicious canine (actually a puppet and some deft camera cuts) wrecks a punk rocker’s neck. It would have been exciting for the Academy to throw Green Room a bone for reminding us how effective non-digital effects can be, or for the memorably menacing performance of Patrick Stewart as sociopathic Darcy, but alas, not every underdog has its day. —Steve Korn

The Handmaiden

A lush period piece with the heart of a pulp movie, Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s psychological thriller was one of 2016’s most enjoyable viewing experiences and should’ve been a contender in multiple categories, including Best Foreign Language Film. The cleverly plotted, bilingual film is the love story of two women — one a poor thief, the other an heiress — who fall in love in Japanese-occupied Korea. Neither character is quite who she appears to be, and with every twist, The Handmaiden transforms itself, from a parable of class differences, to an S&M romance, to a Dickensian drama, to a gory revenge movie, all against a backdrop of decadent sets and to-die-for costumes. — GW

Watch the ‘Handmaiden’ trailer:





Hunt for the Wilderpeople

There are a lot of the reasons Wilderpeople shouldn’t work, starting with the concept: a smart-mouthed juvenile delinquent and his rugged new foster dad on the run from authorities in the New Zealand bush. But it works so well, as both a fun, but poignant adventure and an effective satire of government bureaucracy and media frenzies. Julian Dennison for Best Supporting Actor was a campaign that should have happened, but Taika Waititi (helming the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok) would have been deserving for either Directing or Screenplay. Also: How could you miss “Happy Birthday Ricky Baker” for Best Original Song? — Christopher Wilson

The Nice Guys

Ryan Gosling’s finest 2016 performance wasn’t in La La Land — it was as the bumbling ‘70s L.A. private eye of Shane Black’s comedic neo-noir The Nice Guys. That his turn (opposite Russell Crowe) didn’t get a nomination is a letdown; that neither Black’s crackerjack script, nor Gosling and Crowe’s stellar teenage co-star Angourie Rice, got any Academy love is downright criminal. — NS

