Idris Elba, Kate Winslet Are Stranded Survivors in 'The Mountain Between Us' Trailer

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet are stranded survivors in the trailer for the drama The Mountain Between Us.

Fox 2000's long-gestating adaptation of Charles Martin's best-selling novel stars the two actors as a pair who fall in love while stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. Hany Abu-Assad directs the film from a script by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe. Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney are also among the cast.

"Nobody knows where we are," says Winslet in the preview. "We're all we've got. Me and you."

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters Oct. 20.

