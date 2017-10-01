Idris Elba auditioned for Beauty and the Beast

Ever wanted to see Idris Elba in a Disney musical?

Well, it apparently almost happened.

During an interview with People, the 45-year-old British actor revealed that he auditioned for Disney’s recent live-action adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

And the role? Gaston.

“I honestly love musicals,” he revealed. “I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston.”

Of course, he’s no stranger to Disney movies.

Idris Elba has already voiced three different Disney characters – Chief Bogo in ‘Zootopia’, Fluke the seal in ‘Finding Dory’, and Shere Khan in the recent live-action ‘The Jungle Book’.

But it seems he’s desperate to do a musical.

“I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

The role of Gaston eventually went to Luke Evans – Credit: Disney More

Clearly, the world would be a better place if Disney released that audition tape. And better yet – cast the man in a Disney musical. Although Luke Evans did a stellar job as Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’, I can’t help wondering what might have been.

And clearly neither can Idris.

Asked if he was angry at Luke Evans for nabbing the role of Gaston, he jokingly responded: “No, only a little bit. No. I love you Luke, you know that. Great actor.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’ stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellan, and Emma Thompson.

Bill Condon directed the film, based on a script by Stephen Chbosky, and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ is out now on DVD and Blu-ray.





