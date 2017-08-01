Ian McShane Joins David Harbour in ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

Ian McShane has joined David Harbour in Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Hellboy” reboot.

Harbour will star as the titular demonic hero from Mike Mignola’s comic books in the new film, titled “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.” McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Trevor Broom.

“The Descent” director Neil Marshall is on board to helm. The new story sees Harbour’s hero squaring off against a sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind.

The project is eyeing a September start and will shoot in the U.K. and Bulgaria.

Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are producing along with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment.

The previous two films starred Ron Perlman as the title character and scored at the box office, with the last one, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” grossing $160 million worldwide.

McShane currently stars on Starz’s “American Gods,” which has earned him some of his best reviews of his career since toplining the HBO series “Deadwood.” He also recently reprised his role in “John Wick 2” opposite Keanu Reeves.

